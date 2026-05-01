Cable One Keeps Leaking Broadband Subs Under New CEO Holanda

💡 ■ Carr: New Satellite Rules Mean ‘Big Upgrade’ for U.S. Broadband ■ Carr Says Disney Played ‘Rope-a-Dope’ in Response to Document Requests ■ Nexstar, Ohio AG Yost Reach Deal on Independence of TEGNA Stations ■ On Telecom Law Reform, Free State’s May Says: Start with a ‘Skinny Bill’ ■ Analyst Kampis: Ookla Study Shows City-Owned Broadband Underperforms ■ Fiber Projects Continue to Power Shentel’s Results ■ WOW! Extends Fiber to 17,000 East Central Michigan Locations ■ Starks Aide Justin Faulb Joins NTCA as SVP of Policy and General Counsel ■ Carr Confidant Ben Arden Joining NAB as SVP and Deputy General Counsel

Wall Street: Cable One’s revenue and broadband business continued to slide in the first quarter of 2026. The regional cable ISP lost 59,200 broadband subscribers year over year and 13,500 sequentially, ending with 985,600 consumer and business Internet customers. Can new CEO Jim Holanda turn this ship around? “At a high level, I’d say the work underway across the business is moving in the right direction. But those efforts are not yet showing up consistently in the results,” said Holanda, who began in February. He said Cable One has “all the right building blocks,” but added that the company must “sharpen execution across the business” to improve performance. In last year’s fourth quarter, Cable One lost 10,900 broadband subs and 21,300 in the third quarter of that year. “Cable One’s broadband subscriber base is now shrinking at a 5.7% annual rate,” said Craig Moffett, Senior Research Analyst at MoffettNathanson, in a client note Thursday. The Phoenix‑based company reported Thursday that total quarterly revenue fell to $353 million, down from $380.6 million a year earlier, driven largely by a $10 million drop in residential video revenue.

Cable One CEO Jim Holanda