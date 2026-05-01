Cable One Keeps Leaking Broadband Subs Under New CEO Holanda
Net debt expected to surge later in the year after taking full control of Vyve Broadband
Ted Hearn
Wall Street: Cable One’s revenue and broadband business continued to slide in the first quarter of 2026. The regional cable ISP lost 59,200 broadband subscribers year over year and 13,500 sequentially, ending with 985,600 consumer and business Internet customers. Can new CEO Jim Holanda turn this ship around? “At a high level, I’d say the work underway across the business is moving in the right direction. But those efforts are not yet showing up consistently in the results,” said Holanda, who began in February. He said Cable One has “all the right building blocks,” but added that the company must “sharpen execution across the business” to improve performance. In last year’s fourth quarter, Cable One lost 10,900 broadband subs and 21,300 in the third quarter of that year. “Cable One’s broadband subscriber base is now shrinking at a 5.7% annual rate,” said Craig Moffett, Senior Research Analyst at MoffettNathanson, in a client note Thursday. The Phoenix‑based company reported Thursday that total quarterly revenue fell to $353 million, down from $380.6 million a year earlier, driven largely by a $10 million drop in residential video revenue.
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