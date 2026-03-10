Sparklight

Cable One’s Sparklight Launches Mobile Service with Free Line Promotion

The company's offer could encourage broadband customers to bundle mobile with home internet service.

Sergio Romero

Photo of Tony Mokry, senior vice president of residential services at Cable One, from Cable One.

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2026 – Cable One’s Sparklight brand has launched a new mobile service offering eligible broadband customers one free unlimited line for 12 months.

Sparklight Mobile is a prepaid wireless service available exclusively to Sparklight internet subscribers. The service includes unlimited talk and text with nationwide coverage and no contracts or credit checks, the company said.

The launch reflects a growing trend among broadband providers offering mobile service as a bundled option alongside home internet.

