Tasha Boerner

California Bill Creating Independent Oversight Of CPUC Heads To Governor

The measure comes amid growing scrutiny of how California regulates utilities and protects consumers

Kate Keith

Kate Keith

2 min read
California Bill Creating Independent Oversight Of CPUC Heads To Governor
Photo of Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas from Digital Democracy. 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 2, 2026 – California lawmakers plan to keep a closer eye on the state’s leading utility regulator.

A California bill aimed at increasing transparency and oversight of the California Public Utilities Commission’s internal operations is headed to Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, after clearing the state Senate on Aug. 31.

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