Satellite

SpaceX Unlikely to Buy Carrier, Build Macro Network: Analyst

The satellite company’s executives have said they expected to eat into mobile carriers’ market share

Jake Neenan

Jake Neenan

3 min read
SpaceX Unlikely to Buy Carrier, Build Macro Network: Analyst
Photo of SpaceX President and COO Gwynne Shotwell at an August 2026 event announcing SpaceX's plans to build a spaceport in Louisiana by gerald Herbert/AP

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2026 – SpaceX is unlikely to buy a carrier or build a macro cell mobile network, an industry analyst said Tuesday.

On the company’s first-ever earnings call last month, COO Gwynne Shotwell and CEO Elon Musk said SpaceX had plans to deploy tiny femtocells to augment its direct-to-device satellite mobile service. 

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Satellite SpaceX Gwynne Shotwell Elon Musk Tim Farrar WIA Joe Madden

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