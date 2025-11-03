California Bill Tightens Scrap-Metal Rules, Raises Theft Penalties

Nov. 3, 2025 – California lawmakers advanced a bipartisan bill to tighten oversight of junk dealers and metal recyclers amid rising thefts of public infrastructure materials.

Existing law required dealers to record each sale and purchase, keep ownership statements, and obtain valid identification before payment. The new measure adds stricter recordkeeping rules, mandating that dealers log the time, amount paid, and employee handling each transaction and obtain a signed ownership statement from sellers.

The bill also broadened restrictions on possessing stolen public property. Alongside items such as fire hydrants and manhole covers, it added streetlights, poles, and related fixtures to the list of materials that cannot be held without written certification from the owning agency.

Fines for knowingly buying or possessing stolen infrastructure or utility materials would increase from $3,000 to $5,000, and fines for purchasing scrap wire or copper without verifying legal ownership would rise from $1,000 to $5,000.

California has been identified by industry officials and law enforcement as a hotspot for copper and metal theft, with repeated incidents targeting communications and utility networks. Lawmakers said the bill is intended to strengthen documentation and enforcement practices in response to those losses.

The proposal drew support from a broad coalition of cities, labor unions, utilities, and telecommunications groups, including the League of California Cities, Pacific Gas and Electric, Comcast, Charter Communications, CTIA, and USTelecom.

The bill was introduced by state Assemblyman Mark Gonzalez, D-Los Angeles, with bipartisan coauthors. It expanded enforcement duties for local agencies, creating a state-mandated local program under California law.