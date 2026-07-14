California Democrat Rob Bonta Strikes Again
Golden State’s Attorney General forms 12-state coalition to block Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, hoping to reprise success in halting Nexstar-TEGNA from integrating their operations
Golden State’s Attorney General forms 12-state coalition to block Paramount Skydance-Warner Bros. Discovery merger, hoping to reprise success in halting Nexstar-TEGNA from integrating their operations
The facility will be built in Sturgeon County, Alberta, and powered by a natural gas-fired plant.
Lawmakers must weigh three competing state bills proposing bans ranging from 180 days to three years.
Utility regulators in Washington, Ohio, and Connecticut call FCC’s proposed recertification unnecessary.
The company is planning another test launch of its Starship rocket this week