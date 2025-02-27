California Lawmaker Moves to Cap Broadband Prices

Feb. 27, 2025 – Now that the Supreme Court has once again declined to hear the broadband industry’s challenge to New York’s $15 Internet law, California Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, D-Encinitas, said Wednesday she was ready to move on legislation to establish a similar broadband affordability mandate in California.

“I have been closely following the Supreme Court's decision on re-hearing the ISPs' challenge to New York's broadband affordability law,” Boerner told Broadband Breakfast Wednesday.

“Since the Supreme Court has declined to revisit the case yet again, I am finalizing bill language and engaging with key stakeholders to shape a strong and effective policy to ensure every Californian can access fast, affordable, and reliable internet.”

“In 2025, internet access is not a luxury — it's essential for education, employment, and healthcare. That’s why we’re working diligently to craft legislation that prioritizes affordability and accessibility for all Californians. I look forward to sharing that with the public soon and making real progress in addressing the broadband affordability crisis,” Boerner said.

New York’s Affordable Broadband Act, which the Supreme Court first declined to hear in April 2024, and rejected again on Monday, required large Internet service providers to offer low-cost broadband plans for eligible low-income households, capped at $15 to $20 per month.

The high court’s refusal to intervene in the New York case has signaled an opening for other states to pursue broadband affordability mandates. After revocation of net neutrality, its clear ISPs and the Federal Communications Commission can't do much to stop states from going forward with affordability laws.

In addition to California , Massachusetts State Sen. Pavel Payano, D-Essex, filed a bill earlier this month proposing that ISPs provide at least 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) speeds for $15 a month or 200 Mbps for $20 a month for state residents that participate in certain assistance programs.

Vermont State Rep. Christopher Morrow, D-Windham, introduced a bill in late January that would similarly require ISPs to provide broadband service with a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps for no more than $15 per month, or 200 Mbps for no more than $20 per month, inclusive of all taxes and fees.

Meanwhile, more than 20 states backed New York in its legal battle, in agreement that states should have the authority to regulate broadband pricing to ensure affordable access.