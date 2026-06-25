California Regulator Suing FCC Over Copper Preemption Rule

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – California is asking federal judges to throw out the Federal Communications Commission’s new copper retirement rules adopted in March.

The California Public Utilities Commission’s petition to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit was brief, simply asking the court to find the order was “arbitrary, capricious, and an abuse of discretion” and to “hold unlawful, vacate, enjoin, and set aside the Order.” It was filed Monday.