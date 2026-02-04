Cantwell Says AT&T, Verizon Blocked Salt Typhoon Inquiry

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2026 – The top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee wants a hearing with the CEOs of AT&T and Verizon, claiming the companies stonewalled her efforts to get information on the Salt Typhoon cyberattacks.

“For months, I have sought specific documentation from AT&T and Verizon that would purportedly corroborate their claims that their networks are now secure from this attack,” Sen. Maria Cantwell wrote in a Tuesday letter .

“Unfortunately, both AT&T and Verizon have chosen not to cooperate, which raises serious questions about the extent to which Americans who use these networks remain exposed to unacceptable risk.”

Cantwell said in the letter she requested information from the companies on how they responded to the hacks, in which Chinese government-backed hackers gained sweeping access to U.S. telecom networks while pursuing data of government officials. She said the companies pointed to security reviews done by Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant, but refused to make them available and intervened to block Mandiant from releasing them.

“I believe this course of engagement raises serious questions about AT&T’s and Verizon’s current security posture, as they are either unwilling or unable to provide specific documentation that would show their networks are secure,” Cantwell wrote.

AT&T declined to comment. Verizon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Cantwell requested that Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, hold a hearing with the top executives of the two carriers.

A spokesperson from Cruz's office did not appear receptive, saying in an email that “the Commerce Committee discussed Salt Typhoon and other cybercommunications threats in its December hearing, ‘Signal Under Siege: Defending America’s Communications Networks.’”

The Federal Communications Commission instituted new cybersecurity rules in the wake of Salt Typhoon that interpreted wiretapping laws to create a legal obligation for telecoms to secure their networks. Current FCC Chairman Brendan Carr rescinded the rule in December, calling it “neither lawful nor effective” and opting instead for voluntary agreements with the major carriers to ​​“make extensive, coordinated efforts to harden their networks against a range of cyber intrusions.”

Cruz spoke positively of the rule change at the December hearing, and Cantwell blasted it at the time.