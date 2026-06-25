Capito Says Rural Broadband Protection Act Will Bring Connectivity to West Virginia
The senator says the new law will strengthen vetting of companies participating in federal broadband programs.
The senator says the new law will strengthen vetting of companies participating in federal broadband programs.
AT&T previously challenged Duke's pole rates in federal court.
School and library groups said they were planning to marshal opposition to cutting back E-Rate funding
Launch marks significant milestone in AST’s push to direct-to-cell service.
To continue data center expansions, developers need to work with local communities, panelists say.