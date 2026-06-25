Rural

Capito Says Rural Broadband Protection Act Will Bring Connectivity to West Virginia

The senator says the new law will strengthen vetting of companies participating in federal broadband programs.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Capito Says Rural Broadband Protection Act Will Bring Connectivity to West Virginia
Photo of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.,speaking at the U.S. Capitol on June 24, 2026, by Jose Luis Magana/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is imploring internet service providers to deliver on commitments made to bring high-speed internet to her constituents by passing the Rural Broadband Protection Act.

“Time and time again, internet service providers have come to West Virginia and promised a fix to our connectivity issues using federal resources we’ve fought to secure. Too often, these assurances have failed to materialize,” Capito said, in an op-ed published Thursday in The Washington Times.

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