Capito Says Rural Broadband Protection Act Will Bring Connectivity to West Virginia

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., is imploring internet service providers to deliver on commitments made to bring high-speed internet to her constituents by passing the Rural Broadband Protection Act.

“Time and time again, internet service providers have come to West Virginia and promised a fix to our connectivity issues using federal resources we’ve fought to secure. Too often, these assurances have failed to materialize,” Capito said, in an op-ed published Thursday in The Washington Times.