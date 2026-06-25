Carolina West Wireless to Transfer Mobile Network to Verizon

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Sold: Carolina West Wireless will shut down its wireless service by Sept. 30, 2026, after agreeing to transition its network to Verizon. The Wilkesboro, N.C.‑based provider said the move reflected rising infrastructure demands and the need for greater scale in the wireless market. CEO Slayton Stewart said, “This decision was made with the future of our customers and communities at the forefront.” The company pledged a smooth transition for customers and support for employees through severance and career services. CWW customers who switch to Verizon before July 30 will receive a $150 Mastercard gift card per line of service. Verizon is not planning to charge mobile line activation fees. CWW, founded in 1991 and owned by a partnership of Skyline Telephone and Surry Communications, said the shift positions western North Carolina for stronger network performance and future‑ready connectivity. CWW did not say what will happen to its wireless licenses overseen by the FCC. Competitive Carriers Association President and CEO Tim Donovan reacted by saying , “Many [rural wireless carriers] are in need of critical USF support, and the FCC can support these carriers and rural consumers by providing sustainable operational expense support for mobile networks, among other policies. Time is of the essence, and I strongly encourage Congress and the [FCC] to take prompt action.” (More after paywall)