Carr Appoints New FCC Deputy General Counsel

Bradley Craigmyle appointed Deputy General Counsel for litigation

Clara Easterday

Photo of Deputy General Counsel Bradley Craigmyle, from X.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 —  FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has appointed Bradley Craigmyle as Deputy General Counsel for litigation. On Feb. 4, Carr named Adam Candeub the agency’s General Counsel.

“I am very pleased that Bradley has agreed to continue serving the American people by joining the FCC as Deputy General Counsel,” Carr said Tuesday, “Bradley is a talented lawyer and brings a breadth of experience to this important job. I look forward to drawing on his counsel to support the FCC’s work and deliver great results for the American people.” 

Bradley previously served as the Associate General Counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives Office of General Counsel, managing its high-priority and high-profile litigation. Prior to this, he worked as a trial attorney in the Civil Division’s Federal Programs Branch at the U.S. Department of Justice.

