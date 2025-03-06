Carr Calls For Backup Alternatives to GPS

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2025- Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr issued a notice Wednesday, outlining his intention to explore alternatives to GPS. He emphasized that secure and reliable GPS systems were crucial to public safety and national security, which he said will be among his top priorities.

“We rely on GPS for so many facets of modern life—from emergency response to military operations to simple driving directions. While GPS may be indispensable, it is not infallible. Continuing to rely so heavily on one system leaves us exposed,” Carr said.

Carr said that the best way to safeguard against GPS failures was to develop alternative systems as backups.

“Disruptions to GPS have the potential to undermine the nation’s economic and national security. And the risks to our current system are only increasing. That is why leaders from President Trump to Chairman [Ted] Cruz and Sen. [Ed] Markey have all advocated for the government to take action to ensure we have a resilient system in place. To do that, we need to develop redundant technologies,” Carr said.

Carr said the upcoming FCC meeting will explore possible alternatives to GPS, a satellite-based navigation system that provides location, speed, and time information. He hopes the FCC’s efforts will motivate the industry to develop new Positioning, Navigation, and Timing systems.

“We will vote on an inquiry to explore other PNT systems that can be complements or alternatives to GPS. Beyond answering technical questions, we hope this effort will engage stakeholders across government and industry to encourage the development of new PNT technologies and solutions,” Carr said.

TV station members of the National Association of Broadcasters plan to use the new ATSC 3.0 transmission standard (Next Gen TV) to roll out a Broadcast Positioning System (BPS), a high-power terrestrial-based solution that would ensure critical systems remain operational during GPS disruptions.

The FCC’s next Open Meeting will be held in Washington D.C., on March 27.