Carr FCC's Present to U.S. Taxpayers: How Does $567 Million Sound?

Cuts: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has a present for U.S. taxpayers: How does a half billion dollars sound? Yesterday, Carr said an internal team aided by DOGE personnel has identified $567 million in savings as the result of a stem-to-stern review of agency contracts. “On my watch, the FCC is focused on delivering great results for the country and doing so in an efficient manner. That starts with being good stewards of taxpayer dollars. From day one, we have been combing through every FCC contract to eliminate redundancies and wasteful spending,” Republican Carr said in a statement yesterday. Carr said the $567 million represented the “cumulative savings from eliminating spending authorization under numerous contracts over multiple years.” The announcement yesterday was in keeping with Carr’s effort to overhaul the agency in several ways, from having FCC staff return to the office to the effort to close more than 2,000 outdated dockets and soliciting public comment on FCC rules and regulations that should be eliminated in a major streamlining effort. So far, the FCC has received more than 1,100 comments. The contract review, Carr said, was undertaken in connection with President Trump’s Executive Order 14222: Implementing the President’s ‘Department of Government Efficiency’ Cost Efficiency Initiative. “To date, we have reduced more than $567 million in authorized contract spending, including by ending bloated or unnecessary IT contracts. This is an important step towards ensuring long-term efficiency and maintaining our focus on the FCC’s core responsibilities,” Carr said.

X Post of the Day

Want Breakfast Club Plus Policyband? Sign up for free and be a part of the broadband community! Subscribe Email sent! Check your inbox to complete your signup. You'll get an email with offers for the Breakfast Club and Breakfast Club Plus.