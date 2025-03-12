Carr Lays Out Thoughts on BEAD and Fiber, Other Priorities

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 - Speaking at an industry policy summit Tuesday, an exultant Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr outlined key priorities for spectrum, permitting, space, and national security and also weighed in on where, in his view, the Biden administration went wrong on broadband infrastructure.

But even so, Carr acknowledged fiber's pre-eminent role in the broadband landscape: "I think, you know, the lion's share of connections in the country that we're trying to support should be fiber; there's no question about that."

"Throughout 2024, I was really reluctant to speak out publicly on BEAD," Carr said in dialogue with INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering at the group's policy event here. He said he was having "the time of my life" as chairman.