Sign in Subscribe
FCC

Carr Lays Out Thoughts on BEAD and Fiber, Other Priorities

Carr also said he was 'confident that we're getting this new auction authority back'.

Drew Clark

Drew Clark

2 min read
Carr Lays Out Thoughts on BEAD and Fiber, Other Priorities
Photo of Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, March 12, 2025 - Speaking at an industry policy summit Tuesday, an exultant Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr outlined key priorities for spectrum, permitting, space, and national security and also weighed in on where, in his view, the Biden administration went wrong on broadband infrastructure.

But even so, Carr acknowledged fiber's pre-eminent role in the broadband landscape: "I think, you know, the lion's share of connections in the country that we're trying to support should be fiber; there's no question about that."

"Throughout 2024, I was really reluctant to speak out publicly on BEAD," Carr said in dialogue with INCOMPAS CEO Chip Pickering at the group's policy event here. He said he was having "the time of my life" as chairman.

Post tagged in
FCC Brendan Carr Veneeth Iyengar Ted Cruz Jessical Rosenworcel Space Bureau Howard Lutnick Arielle Roth china AI INCOMPAS chip pickering

Read more

Popular Tags

Carr Lays Out Thoughts on BEAD and Fiber, Other Priorities FCC ACP More than Paid for Itself: Study Broadband's Impact NIST Review of BEAD Funds Still Ongoing NTIA Rep. John Joyce Provides Updates on Nuclear, SPEED for BEAD BEAD U.S. Data Centers Could Face Security Threats Amid AI Boom Infrastructure Rep. Louis Riggs: BEAD's Groundhog Day Moment Broadband Mapping and Data