Carr Names Hunter Deeley as FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2026 – FCC chairman Brendan Carr has named Hunter Deeley as chief of the agency’s enforcement bureau, elevating the bureau’s chief of staff and deputy bureau chief to its top position.

Deeley succeeds Patrick Webre, who will move to a senior role in the FCC’s office of Managing director, according to an FCC announcement Monday.

The enforcement bureau is responsible for investigating violations of the communications act and FCC rules, including matters involving consumer protection, public safety, fraud and national security.

“I am pleased that Hunter has agreed to step up and lead the exceptional and dedicated Enforcement Bureau team,” Carr said. He added that he expects the bureau under Deeley to continue its work on robocall enforcement , fraud and national security.

Deeley joined the FCC in 2023 as an assistant bureau chief a nd later became chief of staff and deputy bureau chief for the enforcement bureau.

Before joining the FCC, Deeley worked in the justice department’s national security division’s foreign investment review section. His work included matters before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States and Team Telecom, an interagency process that reviews foreign ownership and investment in the U.S. telecommunications sector for potential national security risks.

At the FCC, Deeley has worked on enforcement matters involving national security risks and coordinated with law enforcement and intelligence agencies, according to the agency.

His appointment comes as the FCC has increasingly emphasized national security and the security of U.S. communications networks and technology supply chains. The agency has expanded its focus on foreign-made communications equipment and other technologies considered potential national security risks .

Webre became chief of the enforcement bureau in January 2025. Carr thanked Webre for his service and said he was pleased that Webre would continue working at the commission in his new role.