Carr Opens FCC Probe into Comcast/NBCU Domination of Local Affiliates
Brendan Carr is examining whether the FCC needs to rein in the financial dominance of national media conglomerates over community-based broadcasters.
Brendan Carr is examining whether the FCC needs to rein in the financial dominance of national media conglomerates over community-based broadcasters.
Call for reversal of Trump-era cuts as 22-state lawsuit challenges legal basis
$200 million is on the line.
The budget law leaves CBRS and 6 GHz unprotected — raising concerns about disruption to Wi-Fi, enterprise and rural broadband services.
Fixed wireless requested $1,289 per location, fiber averaged $4,903