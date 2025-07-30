Carr Opens FCC Probe into Comcast/NBCU Domination of Local Affiliates

💡 ◾ DOJ Wants a Week to Take FTC Case to SCOTUS ◾ What, a New Cable Sports Channel? ◾ Second Maine Muni ISP in Trouble ◾ Charter Stock Meltdown: 26% in Three Days ◾ BCAP Fears Massive BEAD Labor Costs

Carr: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has opened a formal inquiry into Comcast and its NBCUniversal subsidiary over mounting concerns that the media giant may be undermining the autonomy of local TV affiliates in violation of federal broadcast rules, according to a report by Newsmax late yesterday afternoon based on a letter Carr has sent to the company. Comcast is holding an earnings call with Wall Street analysts tomorrow. Carr is examining whether the FCC needs to rein in the financial dominance of national media conglomerates over community-based broadcasters.

In his letter, sent Tuesday to Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Carr said he had instructed the agency’s Media Bureau to review the company’s affiliate agreements. "For years, the FCC has stepped away from enforcing critical regulations designed to protect localism," Carr wrote in the letter. "This retreat has encouraged large national programmers like Comcast to exert more control over licensed local broadcast stations, eroding the ability of local media to serve their communities." (More after paywall.)

WPLG CEO and President E.R. Bert Medina telling viewers about the loss of the ABC Network affiliation after nearly 70 years.