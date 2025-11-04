Carr Tangles with Capitol Hill T.Rex – Chuck Schumer
FCC chief calls on Senate Democratic leader to end the ‘Schumer shutdown’ and stop pandering to ‘your far-left flank.”
Ted Hearn
Carr: A partisan spat spilled onto Elon Musk’s X social media platform on Monday as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, traded barbs over a government shutdown and a televised interview Sunday with President Donald Trump. Schumer posted, “Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged ‘60 Minutes’ interview,” adding he would use “the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris.” Carr shot back, saying “Due to the Schumer shutdown, even your frivolous filing could not be processed by the FCC.” He urged Schumer to “end the Schumer shutdown — which is imposing real pain on American families — rather than nonsense posting. You should open the government, rather than using Americans’ pain to pander to your far-left flank.” (More after paywall.)
