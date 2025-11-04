Carr Tangles with Capitol Hill T.Rex – Chuck Schumer

💡 ▪️NAB Showing Blitz Ahead of Google’s NFL Blackout▪️Hit by Downgrades, Charter’s Stock Hits 5-Year Low▪️Markey in Fight with Amazon over Ring Doorbell Facial Recognition▪️TV Exec Says TV Stations Need to Reclaim Retrans Rights from Big Four▪️Saskatchewan Utility: Starlink Protects Life, Promotes Worker Safety in the Wild▪️CWA Leader Blasts Colorado for Funding Starlink, Project Kuiper▪️North Carolina Unveils $50 Million Helene Recovery Program for ISPs▪️Blumenthal Wants to Know How Much Comcast, Apple and Google gave to new White House Ballroom▪️Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth, a Republican, to Challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz▪️People: Michael Essington Named Chief Counsel of House Subcommittee on Communications and Technology▪️RIP: Former Vice President Dick Cheney has died at age 84.

Carr: A partisan spat spilled onto Elon Musk's X social media platform on Monday as Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, traded barbs over a government shutdown and a televised interview Sunday with President Donald Trump. Schumer posted, "Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged '60 Minutes' interview," adding he would use "the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris." Carr shot back, saying "Due to the Schumer shutdown, even your frivolous filing could not be processed by the FCC." He urged Schumer to "end the Schumer shutdown — which is imposing real pain on American families — rather than nonsense posting. You should open the government, rather than using Americans' pain to pander to your far-left flank."

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr on left and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.