Sign in Subscribe
Public Safety

Carr Visits North Carolina In Hurricane Helene Aftermath

First official trip taken since Carr took over as FCC Chairman.

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

1 min read
Carr Visits North Carolina In Hurricane Helene Aftermath
Photo: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr (center) meeting Friday with 911 operators in Rutherford County, N.C., from X.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2025 – FCC Chairman Brendan Carr visited various areas in Western North Carolina on Friday. 

Carr visited Rutherford, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock, and Asheville – all areas that were severely affected by Hurricane Helene back in September.

The trip was made to assess the impacts of Hurricane Helene, talk with emergency and public safety officials, and work with representatives on rebuilding the communities impacted the most.

Carr expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by the federal government to help these communities. 

“I am grateful for the surge in support that President Donald Trump and his Administration have been providing to communities across Western North Carolina, including an Executive Order that will speed restoration efforts here,” Carr said.

Carr also thanked telecom crews and emergency responders for all their work during this crisis. He also indicated that the FCC will continue to support these communities in its Hurricane Helen relief efforts.

Post tagged in
Public Safety Brendan Carr FCC North Carolina Hurricane Helene Donald Trump

Read more

Popular Tags

ACA Connects Pushes for Less Regulation, Faster BEAD Deployment FCC Supreme Court Upholds TikTok Sell-or-Ban Law Broadband's Impact USTelecom CEO to Trump: Copper Networks Looking for Parts on eBay NTIA ACA Connects Pushes for Less Regulation, Faster BEAD Deployment BEAD Comcast Introduces New ‘Ultra-Low’ Latency Internet Connectivity Infrastructure FCC’s Broadband Mapping Fabric Will Now Drive Other Agency Programs Broadband Mapping and Data