Carr Visits North Carolina In Hurricane Helene Aftermath

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2025 – FCC Chairman Brendan Carr visited various areas in Western North Carolina on Friday.

Carr visited Rutherford, Lake Lure, Chimney Rock, and Asheville – all areas that were severely affected by Hurricane Helene back in September.

The trip was made to assess the impacts of Hurricane Helene, talk with emergency and public safety officials, and work with representatives on rebuilding the communities impacted the most.

Carr expressed gratitude for the efforts being made by the federal government to help these communities.

“I am grateful for the surge in support that President Donald Trump and his Administration have been providing to communities across Western North Carolina, including an Executive Order that will speed restoration efforts here,” Carr said.

Carr also thanked telecom crews and emergency responders for all their work during this crisis. He also indicated that the FCC will continue to support these communities in its Hurricane Helen relief efforts.