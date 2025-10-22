Carr Warns Broadcasters He's ‘Open to Idea’ of License Revocation

'If you think there's nothing you can do to lose a license, then it's not a license,” Carr says on the Media Research Center’s NewsBusters Podcast.

BREAKING: AT&T’s revenue rose in the third quarter. The company Wednesday reported revenue of $30.7 billion, up 1.6% from a year earlier but just shy of the $30.87 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet. AT&T swung to a profit of $9.7 billion, or $1.29 per share, compared with a loss of $216 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier. Results were lifted by a $5.5 billion gain tied to the July 2 sale of the company’s remaining 70% stake in DIRECTV. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings were 54 cents a share, matching Wall Street estimates. AT&T added 288,000 fiber subscribers and had 270,000 AT&T Internet Air net adds.

Regulation: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said he has not ruled out license revocation as punishment for broadcasters failing to meet the agency’s public interest standard.

“I’ve said from the get-go: Broadcast licenses are not sacred cows. If you think there’s nothing you can do to lose a license, then it’s not a license. That’s called a property right. And that’s something very fundamentally different,” he said in a sitdown interview with Media Research Center President David Bozell posted on YouTube yesterday. “And so, I’m very open to the idea that there’s broadcasters out there that may very well end up losing their licenses. Now, of course, there’s a whole process that has to be run there that people don’t really focus on.” (More after paywall.)

Media Research Center President David Bozell and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr