WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2026 – The wireless carriers and aviation industry are at odds on how the U.S. should approach the World Radiocommunication Conference in Shanghai next year.

WRC agenda item 1.7 concerns whether to identify the 4.4 GigaHertz (GHz), 7/8 GHz, and 15 GHz bands for licensed mobile use globally. American interests have been unable to reach a consensus, as the wireless carriers want the U.S. delegation to push for a mobile allocation and spectrum sharing proponents would rather hold off.