Carriers Want Upper C-band Rules in 60 Days
SES said it would cost $3.6 billion to clear the band, and Eutelsat estimated its costs would be $750 million
SES said it would cost $3.6 billion to clear the band, and Eutelsat estimated its costs would be $750 million
UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling on artificial intelligence companies to release information about the carbon, water and land used to power their systems, proposing an AI Environmental Transparency Initiative.
New electricity consumption tax expected to generate $1.2 billion over two years.
The administration urged the court to rule immediately in NDIA v. Trump, while plaintiffs disputed whether the issue can be resolved at this stage.
The commissioner explained that the device feels unsettling to her because of privacy implications.