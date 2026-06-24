Carriers Want Upper C-band Rules in 60 Days

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2026 – Wireless carriers are looking for federal regulators to finalize operating rules for upper C-band spectrum in the next 60 days.

The Federal Communications Commission is set to auction off spectrum in the band — at least 100 megahertz by law — by July 2027. CTIA CEO and former FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a Monday blog post that carriers needed certainty to prepare for that auction.