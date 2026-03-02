Carr’s FCC Hands Historic Regulatory Victory to African-American TV Station Owner

💡 ■ FCC Merger Approval a Breeze for Charter-Cox ■ How Far Can Carr Go to Keep NFL on Free TV? ■ Free State’s Long Calls for New Cable Rules if 39% Cap Goes ■ Malone Seeks FCC Approval to Take Control of GCI Liberty ■ House Expected to Pass Bill on Broadband Access to Public Lands ■ LPTV Leader: 5G Broadcast Smartphone Landing in U.S. in Q3 ■ Industry Vet Lisa Hook Joins NextNav Board ■ Thomas Tyler Leaving Louisiana’s broadband office

FCC: FCC Chairman Brendan Carr’s effort to bolster local TV stations just produced a major victory for DuJuan McCoy, an African-American TV station operator/owner in the Indianapolis market. In a decision Friday, the FCC said McCoy’s Circle City Broadcasting (CCB) could acquire the local ABC affiliate from Scripps, an $83 million deal giving CCB three stations total and one more than permissible under FCC rules. The four-page decision, handed down by Media Bureau Chief Erin Boone, concluded that waiving the two-to-a-market cap would not harm competition in a market where Nexstar and TEGNA operate stations and that forcing the sale of CCB’s WNDY-TV (a MyNetworkTV affiliate) would likely lead to less local news in Indianapolis. “We find that special circumstances warrant grant of [CCB’s] waiver request. Circle City has determined that its acquisition of ABC affiliate WRTV is essential to its continuing viability as a broadcaster in the Indianapolis DMA,” Boone said. (More after paywall)

DuJuan McCoy, President & CEO of Circle City Broadcasting