Center for American Rights Funds Media Campaign Favoring Repeal of FCC’s 39% Cap

💡 ▪️FCC Backs Nexstar in Retrans Dispute with altafiber in Ohio ▪️Carr: FCC Ready to Move Forward with Trump’s AI EO▪️Analyst Praises West Virginia’s New Pole Attachment Rules ▪️Arkansas PBS Cuts Ties to PBS over Annual Dues▪️South Africa Lifts Local 30% Racial Quota on Starlink’s Ownership▪️Charter Director David C. Merritt Stepping Down in January ▪️CAGW Backs Carr on Closing Thousands of Inactive Dockets

39% Cap: A conservative media watchdog group concerned about liberal news bias at the ABC, NBC, and CBS broadcast networks and the market clout of Big Tech today launched a website and a paid ad campaign in support of local TV stations hamstrung by a decades-old federal ownership cap. The call for deregulation, sponsored by the Center for American Rights (CAR) in Chicago, took aim at an FCC regulation that says a TV station owner like Nexstar Media Group can’t reach more than 39% of TV households nationally. No other video service, including direct broadcast TV competitors like Newsmax, YouTube TV or Amazon Prime Video, faces the same kind of operational limitation. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr has relaxation and possible elimination of the 39% cap under agency review. “The Center for American Rights stands with President Trump, Chairman Carr, and their deregulatory agenda. By giving regulatory relief to local broadcasters, we can empower local voices and support a stronger counterbalance to the national networks,” said CAR President Daniel Suhr. (More after paywall.)

Screenshot of the Center for American Rights’ 30-second video calling for repeal of the FCC’s 39% TV station audience reach cap.