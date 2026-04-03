FCC

Chamber of Commerce Backs FCC Permitting Reforms to Speed Broadband Deployment

The group argued regulatory clarity and consistency are needed to boost investment.

Sergio Romero

Sergio Romero

2 min read
Chamber of Commerce Backs FCC Permitting Reforms to Speed Broadband Deployment
Photo of Jordan Crenshaw, Senior Vice President a the U.S. Chamber's Technology Engagement Center, from the Chamber's website

WASHINGTON, April 3, 2026 – Permitting reform remains as top telecom policy issue on Capitol Hill and the Federal Communications Commission in the debate over speeding broadband deployment.,

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, for example, is backing recent FCC efforts to streamline broadband permitting and preempt conflicting state regulations, arguing that regulatory certainty is critical to accelerating network deployment.

In a blog post published Tuesday, Jordan Crenshaw, senior vice president at the Chamber’s Technology Engagement Center, said predictable permitting policies are essential for encouraging private investment in broadband infrastructure.

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“Broadband networks don’t build or modernize themselves,” Crenshaw wrote, adding that deployment depends on “sustained private investment, steady planning, and the ability to deploy infrastructure on real-world timelines.”

Crenshaw argued that delays in permitting can significantly slow deployment, describing them as a “hidden tax” that increases costs and postpones service improvements.

He also pointed to the importance of consistent rules across jurisdictions, warning that a “patchwork of conflicting requirements” can create uncertainty for providers, particularly for projects that span multiple regions.

The comments come after the FCC took steps at its March 26 open meeting to address barriers to network modernization, including efforts to preempt certain state-level regulations that industry groups say slow infrastructure upgrades.

Crenshaw said those actions could help create a more investment-friendly environment, pointing to AT&T’s recently announced $250 billion broadband investment plan as an example of how regulatory clarity can support long-term commitments.

“A national communications system can’t be modernized at the pace America needs if it’s governed by a maze of conflicting rules,” he wrote.

Looking ahead, the Chamber also called on Congress to make permitting reforms more permanent through legislation aimed at improving transparency, digitizing application processes, and creating more predictable timelines for broadband projects.

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