Charter CEO Calling California Fiber Cuts 'Domestic Terrorism'; LAPD Disagrees

FCC Chairman Carr yesterday said he’s ready to drive his policy agenda forward, with the goal of making the U.S. No. 1 in wireless broadband and satellite-delivered communications.

💡 ◾ Buckle Up, FCC's Carr Ready to Roll ◾ Sen. Warren: Probe CBS Trump ‘Bribe’ ◾ ATSC Leader: 5G Broadcast a Mirage ◾ NFIB Pressing for REINS Act Veto Override in NC ◾ RWA Wants a Look at Verizon MVNOs

🔷 Advisory: Policyband Will Not Publish on Independence Day 🔷

Terror: Charter Communications’ broadband network was attacked on June 15, interrupting Internet service to more than 50,000 residential customers and more than 500 business customers for up to 30 hours in Van Nuys, Calif. Given the scope of the attack (13 severed cables including more than 2,600 individual fibers) and the impact specifically on a military base (likely the Van Nuys Air National Guard Base), Charter CEO Christopher Winfrey called the event “domestic terrorism” that law enforcement must prosecute.

“These criminal attacks on our country’s vital communications networks are intentional and cause outages that put lives at risk,” Winfrey said in a July 1 statement. “This is a pervasive and persistent threat to American families and businesses across the country that cannot be tolerated, and such life-threatening events should be declared acts of domestic terrorism and prosecuted accordingly.” KESQ News Channel 3 quoted the local FBI office saying it was investigating but “no suspect has been identified at this time.” (More after paywall.)