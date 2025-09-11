Charter CEO Meets With FCC Commissioners on Cox Merger

WASHINGTON, Sept. 11, 2025 — Charter Communications CEO Chris Winfrey met last week in Washington with Federal Communications Commission officials to discuss Charter’s planned acquisition of Cox Communications.

“This deal will combine Charter’s proven operating strategy with Cox’s enterprise acumen and community commitment, enhancing our combined ability to innovate and provide high-value, high-quality products that deliver more choice and savings to American families and businesses, while sustaining a strong commitment to a 100% U.S.-based employee workforce and the communities we serve,” Charter said in a filing with the FCC .

Winfrey was joined by Catherine Bohigian, Charter executive vice president of government affairs; Elizabeth Andrion, Charter senior vice president of regulatory affairs; and Barry Ohlson, Cox’s vice president of regulatory affairs. The meetings included Commissioners Anna Gomez and Olivia Trusty, along with their staff, according to the filing.

Charter and Cox representatives said the merger would benefit consumers, competition and U.S. workers.

The companies also briefed the FCC on Charter’s mobile services, emphasizing lower prices and “innovative services.”

Charter noted its reliance on unlicensed and shared spectrum, including the 6 GHz band and the Citizens Broadband Radio Service band, to deliver these benefits. The filing said executives urged the FCC not to raise CBRS power levels or make other fundamental changes to the spectrum band, arguing such moves would undermine Charter’s investment.