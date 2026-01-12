Charter Expands Broadband Access in Rural North Carolina

Jan. 12, 2026 – Charter Communications has launched Spectrum broadband service to 20,110 homes and businesses in rural North Carolina as part of its multi-state rural expansion efforts .

The deployments, announced over the past several weeks, are supported by federal grant funding through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) and the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

The North Carolina builds are part of Charter’s broader, $7 billion investment in rural broadband infrastructure across multiple states.

The newly available Spectrum service includes gigabit broadband, as well as mobile, television, and voice offerings, according to the county-level announcement from the company. Charter said the deployments are intended to bring high-speed connectivity to areas that previously lacked access to robust broadband services.

The new launches include approximately 3,700 homes and businesses in Moore County; 3,600 in Anson County; 2,500 in Cleveland County; 2,000 in Richmond County; 1,600 in Jones County; 1,300 each in Bladen and Scotland counties; 1,200 in Pamlico County; 950 in Onslow County; 760 in Catawba County; 750 in Hoke County; and 450 homes and businesses in Stanly County.

RDOF and ARP were created to expand broadband access in unserved, and underserved communities, particularly rural areas where connectivity costs can be steep. Providers are tasked with providing performance obligations tied to speed and service availability.