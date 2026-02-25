Charter Names Frontier CEO Nick Jeffery as Chief Operating Officer

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 – Charter Communications tapped Frontier Communications CEO Nick Jeffery as its new chief operating officer, counting on his turnaround experience to improve customer service and pricing performance across its national cable footprint.

Charter said Jeffery will begin Sept. 1, 2026 and oversee marketing and sales, field operations and customer operations across its Spectrum residential and business services. He will report to President and CEO Chris Winfrey and be based in Stamford, Conn.

Jeffery has led Frontier since 2021, guiding the company through its post-bankruptcy transformation, expanding fiber network passings and improving customer metrics. Before Frontier, he served as CEO of Vodafone UK, where he led a multi-year operational turnaround. Verizon closed on its $20 billion acquisition of Frontier on Jan. 20, 2026.

An analyst at New Street Research described the move as a positive step for Charter. In a Feb. 25 research note, analyst Vikash Harlalka wrote that while fiber is “without a doubt, a better product than cable,” Jeffery’s success at Frontier could not be attributed to network quality alone.

Harlalka said he was “bullish” that Jeffery could improve Charter’s price-to-value positioning and customer care, potentially supporting broader operating trends.

Charter operates across 41 states and has faced pressure in recent quarters from fiber over-builders and Fixed Wireless Access operators.