Charter Not Backing Down – Again Classifies Network Vandalism as Domestic Terrorism

💡 ◾ FCC OKs BCE-Ziply Fiber Deal ◾ CBS Affiliates Seek Merger Conditions ◾ Padden to FCC: Stay Out of TV Fee Fight ◾ FSF’s Long Has Issues with Wash. Monthly’s BEAD Take ◾ Starlink: 500k Subs in Canada

Attacks: Pointing to dozens of attacks on its Missouri broadband network in 2025 alone, Charter Communications yesterday for the second time in July referred to these criminal acts as a form of “domestic terrorism” requiring new laws, a robust response from law enforcement, and the cooperation of alert bystanders. In a press release, Charter disclosed that in Missouri, it had seen a 200% year-over-year rise in felony attacks on its network so far this year. Charter continued to frame the issue not just about random inconvenience to thousands of customers in an instant, but also about threats to national security and disruption to society’s web of safeguards protecting public safety.

“The impact is that of domestic terrorism, cutting off access to critical services, preventing vital communications during times of emergency and crisis, creating a pervasive and persistent threat to families and businesses in Missouri and across the country,” said Charter Vice President of Field Operations Tom Monaghan. Charter CEO Christopher Winfrey responded to a massive vandalism attack in Van Nuys, Calif., on June 15 by referring to it as “domestic terrorism” based on the breadth of the damage and the identity of some of the victims, which included a U.S. military base. Winfrey’s choice of words escalated the issue to a level not seen before. The Los Angeles Police Department, which has not made an arrest, refused to embrace Winfrey’s vivid description, however. (More after paywall.)