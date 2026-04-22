ChatGPT Allegedly Advised Florida Gunman Where and When to Shoot Last Year

WASHINGTON, April 22, 2026 – ChatGPT may have advised a Florida gunman which ammunition to use and where and when to strike in a deadly shooting that killed two in April 2025.

On Tuesday, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, R, announced a criminal investigation into OpenAI’s ChatGPT for possible aiding and abetting in the shooting.

“Florida is leading the way in cracking down on AI’s use in criminal behavior, and if ChatGPT were a person, it would be facing charges for murder,” Uthmeier said. “This criminal investigation will determine whether OpenAI bears criminal responsibility for ChatGPT’s actions in the shooting at Florida State University last year.”

Almost exactly a year ago, Florida State student Phoenix Ikner opened fire on the college campus, leaving two people dead and approximately six others injured, as reported by The Washington Post . Ikner was shot by police after the incident, hospitalized, and charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted murder.

Uthmeier said ChatGPT advised Ikner on when to act in order to encounter higher populations, as well as which areas of campus would likely have the highest foot traffic. Florida’s Office of Statewide Prosecution subpoenaed OpenAI on Tuesday for various policies and internal training materials on threats of harm.

“Last year’s mass shooting at Florida State University was a tragedy, but ChatGPT is not responsible for this terrible crime,” said OpenAI spokesperson Kate Waters in a statement. “After learning of the incident, we identified a ChatGPT account believed to be associated with the suspect and proactively shared this information with law enforcement.”

Uthmeier has taken multiple strides in combating crimes related to artificial intelligence, including a 135-year prison sentence for a Florida man convicted of possessing AI-generated child pornography in December 2025.

“It is important that all are aware of the risks of this new technology, and the harms it can and has already caused in our communities,” said Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass. “The more we can educate ourselves, the better we can protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our communities from scams, fraud, and much worse.”