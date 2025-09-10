Ted Hearn: Check Please – Louisiana Wants to Raid Lutnick’s $13 Billion BEAD Piggy Bank
FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said Monday he has directed staff to conclude an investigation into EchoStar’s compliance with federal spectrum license obligations.
The NTIA head also urged the FCC to protect Wi-Fi.
New York official urged FCC to continue funding school bus Wi-Fi.
NTIA has added a secretive new 'Best and Final Offer' step to the $42.5 billion BEAD program, raising concerns it will further cut rural broadband.
Data centers and internet exchange points in 'Data Center Alley' may be indistinguishable. However, they serve different purposes.
