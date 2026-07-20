China's New AI Model Halts New Subscriptions as Demand Swamps Capacity

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 (AP) — The new, powerful Chinese artificial intelligence model Kimi K3, which has caused a stir in the U.S. tech industry, has suspended new subscriptions after a flood in demand overwhelmed capacity within days of the launch.

The development highlighted challenges faced by Chinese AI models in serving a growing user base at home and abroad at a time the U.S.-China tech race is heating up.