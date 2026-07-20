AI

China's New AI Model Halts New Subscriptions as Demand Swamps Capacity

Other latest Chinese models, like Alibaba's Qwen3.8 Max, are also gaining global attention.

Associated Press

Associated Press

3 min read
China's New AI Model Halts New Subscriptions as Demand Swamps Capacity
Photo of visitors at the booth for Moonshot's Kimi K3 on July 17, 2026, by Ng Han Guan/AP

HONG KONG, July 20, 2026 (AP) — The new, powerful Chinese artificial intelligence model Kimi K3, which has caused a stir in the U.S. tech industry, has suspended new subscriptions after a flood in demand overwhelmed capacity within days of the launch.

The development highlighted challenges faced by Chinese AI models in serving a growing user base at home and abroad at a time the U.S.-China tech race is heating up.

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