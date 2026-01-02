China

China’s Xi Hails Nation's Tech Progress and Renews Pledge to Take Taiwan

Xi's address praised the country’s advancements in military tech and space exploration, with images of humanoid robots performing kung fu to new hydropower projects.

Associated Press

Associated Press

2 min read
China’s Xi Hails Nation's Tech Progress and Renews Pledge to Take Taiwan
Photo of residents usng their smartphones to film a large screen at a shopping mall showing CCTV broadcasting Chinese President Xi Jinping delivering his 2026 New Year message, in Beijing, Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, by Andy Wong/AP

BEIJING, January 1, 2026 (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday hailed his country’s technological progress in areas such as artificial intelligence and semiconductors while once again insisting his country would annex self-ruled Taiwan.

During his New Year’s Eve address broadcast Wednesday evening by state media, Xi praised the country’s advancements in key sectors including military tech and space exploration. Images ranging from humanoid robots performing kung fu to new hydropower projects rolled on the screen as he spoke.

“We sought to energize high-quality development through innovation,” Xi said while thanking Chinese people for contributing to the country’s economic growth over the past five years.

CTA Image

Sign up the Breakfast Club for $49/month and read the 12 Days of Broadband Booklet

Holiday Special: Join Breakfast Club for $49, Read Booklet

China plans its economic development over periods of five years and is preparing to discuss its new five-year plan at the upcoming legislative session in March.

The country is set to speed up self-reliance in science and technology as the United States imposes increasingly tight controls on access to semiconductors and other high-tech items.

Xi also praised the country’s rising prominence on the world stage by listing high-level political events and exchanges it hosted over the past year.

Regarding Taiwan, a self-ruled democracy that China considers sovereign territory, Xi reiterated Beijing’s annexation intentions.

“We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share a bond of blood and kinship,” he said. “The reunification of our motherland, a trend of the times, is unstoppable.”

China this week conducted two days of military drills around Taiwan, launching rockets and sending aircraft and warships in response to a planned arms sale by the U.S. to the island.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te in his own New Year's address on Thursday pledged to resist China's " expansionist ambitions ” and bolster the island's self-defense.

This article was written by Simina Mistreanu of the Associated Press.

Post tagged in
China Xi Jinping Taiwan Lai Ching-te AP

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Globalstar Opposed to Other Satellite Operators in 1.6 GHz FCC Happy Holidays! Read Your 12 Days of Broadband Booklet Broadband's Impact NTIA Highlights Maine, Hawaii LEO Deployments Ahead of BEAD BEAD Rep. Andy Barr Introduces House Companion to Senate Non-Deployment Bill NTIA Data Centers Dramatically Drive Up Energy Needs Infrastructure Wireless Industry Wants FCC to Cap Local Permitting Fees, Impose Shot Clocks AT&T