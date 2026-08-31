Circle City Broadcasting Urging DIRECTV Customers to ‘Make the Switch’ to Comcast or Charter

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Retrans: A local TV station owner in Indianapolis is hoping DIRECTV gets the message and pays a price for not carrying his three stations, including the ABC affiliate. Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy today launched a “Make the Switch” campaign urging DIRECTV, AT&T U‑verse, and DIRECTV Stream customers to move to Comcast/Xfinity or Charter/Spectrum, offering free gifts to viewers who show proof of a qualifying switch. “Locally owned and operated television stations like CCB’s are essential to keeping communities informed and connected in a unique way,” McCoy said in a press release. (More after paywall)