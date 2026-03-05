Iowa

City of Bellevue In Iowa to Sunset Cable TV, Citing Streaming Network Competition

Bellevue’s broadband network will continue to operate.

Kelcie Lee

Photo of Downtown Bellevue, Iowa, from December 17, 2018 by Pud00.

March 5, 2026 – The city of Bellevue, Iowa, will be sunsetting its cable television service Oct. 1, following almost two decades of operation, citing increased competition from streaming platforms and financial challenges. 

The notice was sent to Bellevue residents  in their monthly utility bill. City officials noted that this was a difficult decision to make and acknowledged the adjustment customers would have to make. The city will continue to operate its broadband network.

Bellevue city officials also said many shows and networks are no longer available on cable TV due to streaming service competition. As a result, many households have switched from cable TV service to streaming networks like YouTube TV, which have included more entertainment options. 

“At the same time, the cost of Bellevue Municipal Cable TV has continued to increase, driven by rising content fees and complex agreements with network owners. We can no longer provide a TV service at a price that is reasonable or provides value for our customers,” city officials said to the Bellevue Herald-Leader. 

The city emphasized that internet service will not change and will continue to provide reliable connection for customers using TV streaming networks. With the sunsetting, local access TV channels will be forced to close, including channels for both St. John’s Lutheran Church and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.  

Bellevue’s cable TV sunsetting aligns with Cedar Falls’ plans to similarly drop its cable TV service. The city will also be ending its service in October after more than three decades of operation, citing streaming network competition and low subscriber rates. Cedar Falls General Manager Susan Abernathy said “cable is a dying industry” that can no longer compete in either price or quality with streaming services. 

