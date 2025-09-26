Coalition Pushes Congress to Extend Cybersecurity Law

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 – A large number of industry associations fear great risks could follow the expiration of a critical cybersecurity law.

The Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act of 2015 is set to expire Sept. 30, 2025. It includes safeguards for businesses on disclosure, regulatory matters and antitrust issues to encourage timely information sharing between the public and private sectors.

A letter to Congress by the Protecting America’s Cyber Networks Coalition, noted that industry and government have a track record of protecting privacy and civil liberties under the measure.

Ready to purchase Breakfast Club Membership? Only $490/year... Special $490/year offer

In the letter, it said that the lapse of the bipartisan CISA 2015 could create a “more complex and dangerous security environment” for the United States.

Some of the members of the coalition included the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and NCTA - The Internet & Television Association

“Sharing information about cyber threats and incidents makes it harder for attackers because defenders learn what to watch for and prioritize,” the letter said.

According to the coalition, House and Senate leaders as well as the Trump administration have expressed support for reauthorization of CISA 2015.

The associations called on lawmakers to pass a reauthorization, saying it would give businesses legal certainty and protection from “frivolous” lawsuits when they share threat indicators or take steps to counter cyberattacks.

The coalition said it is dedicated to working with lawmakers and the current administration to reauthorize CISA 2015, which it argued would enhance U.S. economic and national security. But it warned that congressional action is “urgently” needed.