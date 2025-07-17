Sign in Subscribe
Cogeco Not Selling Breezeline Assets

NAB CEO Curtis LeGeyt paid a visit to Republican FCC Commissioner Olivia Trusty looking for help on the relaxation of broadcast ownership rules

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

◾ NAB CEO Visits Trusty on Dereg, ATSC 3.0 ◾ Dr. Moffett: Cable One Has a Pulse ◾ Senate OKs $1.1b in Cuts to CPB ◾ Carr to Protect Subsea Cables from China ◾ NSR’s Chaplin Sees Small ISPs Selling

Earnings: Breezeline parent Cogeco in Montreal reported yesterday that its U.S.-based ISP lost 10,425 broadband subscribers sequentially in the third quarter ended May 31, 2025. That was more than double the subs lost the previous quarter. In the past, Cogeco CEO Frédéric Perron and CFO Patrice Ouimet have attributed broadband losses to Fixed Wireless Access competition in Ohio markets especially.

On a call with stock analysts Wednesday morning, the two executives did not really provide details behind the recent spike in losses. Ouimet disclosed that after an internal review, Cogeco has decided to postpone the effort to “prune” U.S. assets. “At this point, I would say we are not planning in the short to medium term to proceed with disposal,” Ouimet said. Breezeline ended the quarter with 622,411 broadband subs.

