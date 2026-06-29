BEAD

Colorado Governor Unveils Dashboard Disclosing BEAD Funding

The portal discloses how $1.3 billion in federal funding is being used throughout the state.

Abby Larkin

Abby Larkin

2 min read
Colorado Governor Unveils Dashboard Disclosing BEAD Funding
Photo of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, D, preparing to deliver his state of the state address in the Colorado State Capitol in Denver on Jan. 9, 2025, by Hyoung Chang/AP.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 – Colorado is making it easier for residents to track how federal funding is allocated to projects across the state.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, D, is unveiling a new state tracking portal on the government’s website to show how billions of dollars in federal funding, including the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program, are being invested in the state.

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