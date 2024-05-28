Colorado to Increase Locality Outreach in Summer Roadshow

May 28, 2024 – Colorado’s state broadband office will travel the state in a “summer roadshow” to meet with broadband decision makers in every region of the state this summer to discuss broadband implementation, it announced May 14.

At every stop, a representative from the state’s broadband office will discuss funding, mapping, broadband readiness, community engagement and digital equity with the local leaders. Additionally, the representative will cover updates specific to that region of the state.

This announcement comes on the heels of the completion of a new fiber optic network that connects the Southern Ute Tribe in southwest Colorado. The Ignacio Broadband network will serve over 100 tribal member homes and will open barriers for the community by increasing high-speed internet access.

“Balancing tradition and progress, Tribal nations in remote areas like the Southern Ute Indian Tribe face an even larger digital divide where accessing technology and essential services is difficult,” said Brandy Reitter, executive director of the Colorado Broadband Office in a statement . “Connecting the Town of Ignacio to high-speed internet isn’t just about connectivity, it’s about bridging the digital gap, preserving culture, fostering economic growth and unlocking limitless opportunities for Southern Ute generations to come.”

In April, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration approved Colorado’s Digital Access Plan and $12 million from the NTIA’s State Digital Equity Capacity Grant. The state’s plan includes efforts to create a network of device refurbishers, technical support, and recycling as well as plans to promote resources that make home internet subscriptions more affordable.