Comcast Agrees to $117.5 Million Settlement Over 2023 Data Breach

Jan. 26, 2026 – Comcast has agreed to pay $117.5 million to settle a class action lawsuit stemming from an October 2023 data breach that exposed the personal information of millions of customers, according to court filings.

The settlement, which received preliminary approval on Jan. 16, would cover approximately 31.6 million customers in the United States and its territories who received individual notice from Comcast about the breach.

Plaintiffs alleged the company failed to implement adequate cybersecurity safeguards, allowing attackers to exploit a vulnerability between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, 2023. Comcast has denied wrongdoing.

Under the agreement, eligible class members may seek reimbursement for documented out-of-pocket losses related to the breach, including identity theft and fraud expenses, with payments capped at $10,000. Customers may also claim compensation for up to five hours of lost time at $30 per hour, subject to the same cap.

Class members who do not submit documentation may instead opt for a one-time cash payment, expected to be about $50, depending on the number of valid claims filed.

The settlement also provides free identity protection services to affected customers. Details on the scope and duration of those services have not yet been released.

The court will consider final approval on July 7, with claim forms due by Aug. 14. Payments would be issued only after final approval and resolution of any appeals.