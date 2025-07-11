Comcast Cuts Network Energy Use Per Byte Nearly in Half

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2025 – Comcast said it was close to doubling its network energy efficiency, even while traffic jumped 76 percent, thanks to a broad shift toward cloud-based infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and smarter facility management.

From 2019 to 2024, the company reduced the electricity required per byte of data by 49 percent. Total energy use across Comcast’s network and business operations fell by 11 percent during that time.

“Driving energy efficiency is a natural evolution of how we meet growing customer demand and makes great business sense,” Ryan Capone, vice president of network facilities and energy at Comcast, said in a release .

“The energy savings combined with network growth have resulted in a 49% reduction in electricity per consumed byte since 2019 – nearing the company’s goal to double network energy efficiency by 2030,” the release stated.

Comcast, parent company of Xfinity and NBCUniversal, attributed the energy savings to embedding AI and machine learning throughout the network to improve diagnostics and make smarter network performance decisions.

The company was also driving improvement through accelerated decommissioning of legacy equipment and enhancement of technical facilities – for example, through temperature set point optimization and improved air flow at data centers.

“We’re delivering dramatically more data at faster speeds and greater reliability at the highest quality for our customers, all while conserving the amount of energy needed to power our network,” said Elad Nafshi, executive vice president and chief network officer at Comcast.