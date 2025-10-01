People

Comcast Elevates Michael Cavanagh to Co-CEO in Face of Competition

Cavanagh becomes the first non-family executive to share Comcast’s top job

Akul Saxena

Akul Saxena

2 min read
Comcast Elevates Michael Cavanagh to Co-CEO in Face of Competition
Photo of Mike Cavanagh in 2022 from Advanced Television

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 – Comcast is reshaping its leadership. The company announced Monday that Michael Cavanagh, its longtime president, will become co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts, starting January 2026.

Roberts, who has led Comcast since 2002, will remain chairman while sharing the top role with Cavanagh. The move marks the first time a non-Roberts family member has held the position, underscoring a significant shift for the nation’s largest cable and broadband provider.

Cavanagh has been president since 2022 and joined Comcast in 2015 after senior posts at JPMorgan Chase. At Comcast, he has overseen Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal, positioning him as the senior executive responsible for much of the company’s operations.

In the announcement, Roberts said the two executives “work seamlessly together,” describing the arrangement as a continuation of how they already manage key decisions. Comcast characterized the dual leadership model as a natural extension of its current structure.

The timing comes as Comcast faces headwinds in its broadband business. After years of steady growth, competition from 5G and fixed wireless providers has slowed subscriber gains. 

In July, the company reported a loss of 226,000 domestic broadband customers in the second quarter, which follows losses of 199,000 in the first quarter and 139,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Broadband Breakfast’s table of earnings data.

Chart of Wireline Broadband Subscribers
Broadband Breakfast is tracking wireline broadband subscriptions.
Broadband BreakfastBroadband Breakfast

The co-CEO model at Comcast is rare in corporate America.

Post tagged in
People Wireless Comcast Fiber Fixed Wireless Michael Cavanagh Brian Roberts 5G Briefs

Member discussion

Read more

Popular Tags

Consumers’ Research Files New USF Challenge FCC Jostling in the Airwaves Resumes After Passage of Trump’s Budget Bill Broadband's Impact Utilities Push Back on West Virginia’s Plan for Pole Attachment Database BEAD Commerce: BEAD Work to Continue Amid Shutdown NTIA Illinois Court Tosses Local Application Fees for Broadband Projects Infrastructure New York Fed Finds Low-income Neighborhoods Pay Higher Share of Income for Worse Broadband Broadband Mapping and Data