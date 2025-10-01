Comcast Elevates Michael Cavanagh to Co-CEO in Face of Competition

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2025 – Comcast is reshaping its leadership. The company announced Monday that Michael Cavanagh, its longtime president, will become co-CEO alongside Brian Roberts, starting January 2026.

Roberts, who has led Comcast since 2002, will remain chairman while sharing the top role with Cavanagh. The move marks the first time a non-Roberts family member has held the position, underscoring a significant shift for the nation’s largest cable and broadband provider.

Cavanagh has been president since 2022 and joined Comcast in 2015 after senior posts at JPMorgan Chase. At Comcast, he has overseen Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal, positioning him as the senior executive responsible for much of the company’s operations.

In the announcement, Roberts said the two executives “work seamlessly together,” describing the arrangement as a continuation of how they already manage key decisions. Comcast characterized the dual leadership model as a natural extension of its current structure.

The timing comes as Comcast faces headwinds in its broadband business. After years of steady growth, competition from 5G and fixed wireless providers has slowed subscriber gains.

In July, the company reported a loss of 226,000 domestic broadband customers in the second quarter, which follows losses of 199,000 in the first quarter and 139,000 in the fourth quarter of 2024, according to Broadband Breakfast’s table of earnings data.

The co-CEO model at Comcast is rare in corporate America.