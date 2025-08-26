Comcast Resisting FCC Idea of Denying 39% Cap Relief to NBC
EchoStar Tuesday announced it will sell its 3.45 GHz and 600 MHz spectrum licenses − totaling 50 megahertz of nationwide spectrum − to AT&T for about $23 billion.
First Lady Melania Trump launched a nationwide contest inviting K-12 students to use artificial intelligence to tackle community challenges.
A new study found popular AI chatbots avoid the highest-risk suicide questions but give inconsistent responses to less direct prompts.
Trump threatened new tariffs and export curbs in response to European digital regulations targeting U.S. tech giants
The move brings EchoStar closer to resolving ongoing pressure from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, which threatened its business.
