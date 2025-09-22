Comcast to Cut Jobs at Its Largest Unit: Reports

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2025 – Comcast will cut jobs at its largest unit, Connectivity & Platforms, which houses Xfinity’s internet, mobile and pay TV services, according to several news outlets.

The layoffs are expected to begin in January as the company phases out its division-based structure in favor of a more centralized model. The restructuring will remove a management layer between corporate headquarters and regional offices.

Under the new structure, regional teams will report directly to a president of regional operations, a newly created role to be filled by Amy Lynch, currently head of the Northeast division.

“This new model will strengthen the connection between our regions and our HQ functional teams – balancing the benefits of national scale with the insights and execution that come from local leadership,” Comcast Connectivity & Platforms COO Steve Croney and CEO David Watson wrote in a joint memo, according to multiple outlets.

Details on the number of job cuts have not been released.

“Our division teams that directly support our customers and frontline employees will continue in their roles,” Croney and Watson wrote. “Other responsibilities will transition into HQ teams. This change is not a reflection of anyone’s contributions – it is about simplifying how we work so we can compete more effectively and position the company for the future.”

The shake-up follows Comcast’s recent rollout of unified plans that offer long-term pricing guarantees, bundled broadband and mobile services , the removal of data caps and no-cost gateways.

The move marked a shift away from short-term promotional pricing, which frequently led to customers dropping their service after promotions lapsed.

Comcast expects the strategy to boost broadband growth alongside continued gains in Xfinity Mobile, though results will take time.