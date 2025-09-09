Comcast Outlines Strategy Against Fiber and Fixed Wireless

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2025 — Comcast today outlined its strategy to compete with fiber and fixed wireless providers during a telecommunications event, emphasizing network quality and customer experience.

Comcast President Mike Cavanagh said fiber expansion is the biggest competitive concern for the company.

“Fiber is really the competition that we worry most about,” Cavanagh said. Yet it is a development that the company has expected. He added that in most markets, the end state will be a “two-wire” system: Comcast’s cable network competing with a telco’s fiber network.

Comcast’s strategy is to focus on network performance and its long-term roadmap.

The company currently offers gigabit-plus speeds across 64 million passings. Its Genesis project will push the network to multi-gig symmetrical speeds within existing capital plans. Project Genesis provides direct Ethernet Internet connections featuring symmetrical speeds, Service Level Agreements, proactive network monitoring, issue resolution, and faster, more cost-effective activation.

In markets where Comcast has already faced fiber competition for years, Cavanagh said market share has stabilized and average revenue per user remains healthy. That gives the company confidence it can compete by maintaining network parity, adding wireless bundles and prioritizing customer experience.

Fixed wireless is another viable competitor. At Goldman Sachs’ Communacopia and Technology Conference in San Francisco, Cavanagh admitted Comcast’s weak low-end offering but said the gap is being addressed.

The company recently launched a 300 Megabits per second (Mbps) broadband tier with straightforward pricing and included devices for households using less than Comcast’s average of 800 gigabytes per month.

The company is also bundling broadband with mobile service. Comcast currently offers free mobile lines for one year to new and existing Xfinity broadband customers, though penetration is only 14 percent of its broadband base.

Cavanagh said Comcast’s custom MVNO agreements and ability to offload 90 percent of traffic onto Wi-Fi will allow the company to maintain a profitable position while controlling costs.