Comcast to Pay $117.5 million to Settle Data Breach Case

💡 ▪️Carr Sees Competitive Concerns in Netflix-WBD Deal ▪️Giuseppe Commisso Named Mediacom’s Interim CEO ▪️Russian Military Attaching Starlink Terminals to Drones in Ukraine Battle ▪️NTCA’s Bloomfield Yearns for Biden’s BEAD Spending Plans ▪️Burlington Telecom Points Cable TV Customers to OTT Options ▪️DWT Lawyers: New N.Y. Pole Law ‘Most Stringent’ in U.S. ▪️WisconsinEye Could Make a Comeback ▪️Charter EVP/CCO Adam Ray Signs New Two-Year Deal ▪️Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio) Concerned about Rural Telehealth

Courts: Comcast has agreed to pay $117.5 million to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit stemming from an October 2023 data breach, after plaintiffs alleged the company failed to use adequate cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive customer information. The settlement, released Friday by U.S. Judge John Milton Younge, received preliminary court approval Jan. 16, 2026, and would cover about 31.7 million people in the U.S. and its territories who received individual notice from Comcast about the breach, according to the agreement. In the settlement papers, Comcast said it “denies all material allegations” and specifically disputed claims that it failed to protect personal information, maintained inadequate data security, was unjustly enriched through the use of personal data, violated the federal Cable Act or state consumer laws, or provided improper notice to affected individuals. (More after paywall.)

