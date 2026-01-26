Policyband

Comcast to Pay $117.5 million to Settle Data Breach Case

The settlement covers 31.7 million people in the U.S. and territories whom Comcast notified about the 2023 breach

Ted Hearn

Ted Hearn

Courts: Comcast has agreed to pay $117.5 million to settle a proposed class-action lawsuit stemming from an October 2023 data breach, after plaintiffs alleged the company failed to use adequate cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive customer information. The settlement, released Friday by U.S. Judge John Milton Younge, received preliminary court approval Jan. 16, 2026, and would cover about 31.7 million people in the U.S. and its territories who received individual notice from Comcast about the breach, according to the agreement. In the settlement papers, Comcast said it “denies all material allegations” and specifically disputed claims that it failed to protect personal information, maintained inadequate data security, was unjustly enriched through the use of personal data, violated the federal Cable Act or state consumer laws, or provided improper notice to affected individuals. (More after paywall.)

