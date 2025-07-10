Comporium Names New CEO

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2025 – Comporium has a new leader from a familiar family.

The Rock HIll, S.C.-based telecommunications company announced Thursday that David Barnes would be its new CEO and President. Barnes is succeeding his father, Bryant Barnes, and assumed the role Tuesday.

Founded in 1894, the company was sold to E.L. and Mary Sanders Barnes in 1912, whose family has run it ever since. Employing nearly 900 people, the privately held corporation offers broadband, TV, voice, wireless, and smart home systems across the Carolinas.

FROM SPEEDING BEAD SUMMIT

Panel 1: How Are States Thinking About Reasonable Costs Now?

Panel 2: Finding the State Versus Federal Balance in BEAD

Panel 3: Reacting to the New BEAD NOFO Guidance

Panel 4: Building, Maintaining and Adopting Digital Workforce Skills All Videos from Speeding BEAD Summit

“Speaking as both a shareholder and as a father, I am excited to see the reins pass to David,” Bryant Barnes said. “I have full confidence in David’s ability to lead us into the future, and I know that his education, experience and corporate knowledge will serve him well in this position. David understands both where we’ve come from and what the future demands.”

David Barnes will lead the 13th largest telecommunications company in the country, one that has served over 150,000 customers. The Rock Hill native and Clemson graduate previously served as the company’s executive vice-president and CFO, a role now filled by Kevin Cage.