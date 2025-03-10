Congressional Republicans Want Access to BEAD Records

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2025 – New bicameral legislation sponsored by Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, and Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., would attempt to increase transparency in the federal government’s broadband expansion efforts by subjecting decisionmaking processes to public scrutiny.

The Broadband Buildout Accountability Act would apply the Freedom of Information Act to actions and decisions made by the head of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration in overseeing the $42.45 billion Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program.

“[The act] will provide greater transparency within the BEAD process, help Congress reverse Biden Administration policies that slow down deployment, and ensure that the $42 billion in taxpayer dollars in broadband investments are being properly used to close the digital divide across America,” Pfluger said in a joint Feb. 27 statement .

Scott introduced the bill in the Senate on Feb. 25. Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Pfluger that same week.

“Americans deserve to know exactly how the government is spending their money and that it’s in their best interests. With President Trump back in office and committed to bringing transparency to the federal government and cutting down on waste, fraud, and abuse, we must act now to finally bring much-needed accountability on how every tax dollar is being spent,” Scott said.

FOIA , passed in 1966, allows the public to request access to some federal agency records. However, certain material, programs, and government bodies are exempt. Notably, Congress itself is not subject to FOIA.

The BEAD program, passed under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, is currently FOIA exempt.

If successful, the new bill would end this exemption, allowing journalists, advocacy groups, and other members of the public to request records related to the program’s implementation.

None of the bill’s cosponsors were Democrats.