Connect Humanity Publishes Maps Detailing Internet Access In Appalachia

The new map hopes to shed light on broadband deficiencies.

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2024—Connect Humanity has published open versions of communities participating in the Appalachia Digital Accelerator.

The Appalachia Digital Accelerator is an effort to accelerate internet access and support for 50 of Appalachia’s least-connected communities in the region. The initiative aims to help the region plan for advanced broadband networks.

The maps are available for regions within the states of Kentucky, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia.

The map’s default settings will display borders and FCC data layers.

The “layers” will consist of: Boundaries, Verticle Structures, Transportation, Broadband grant awards, Speed test ratings, FCC Broadband Coverage Maps, and Demographic and Economic Data.